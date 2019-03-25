Cerca de 30 personas se autoinculparán este martes con Jordi Cuixart y Jordi Sánchez por su enjuiciamiento en el procés independentista, que se desarrolla en el Tribunal Supremo. Lo hacen porque "el mero hecho de llevar a juicio a quienes se han manifestado pacíficamente" a favor de "un objetivo político lamina los fundamentos" de la democracia.
"Nos autoinculpamos sin estar necesariamente de acuerdo con los fines políticos de las movilizaciones del 1 de octubre en Catalunya. No obstante, entendemos que esta movilización social responde a un legítimo ejercicio de los derechos fundamentales recogidos en nuestra Constitución", expresan en un comunicado profesores universitarios, escritores, activistas o periodistas que se suman a esta iniciativa.
Los participantes animan a la sociedad a formar parte del proyecto, ya que "es preciso recordar, periódicamente, que tenemos derecho a decir no" y porque se debe "volver a desobedecer ante lo que no es justo".
Este martes, los firmantes leerán ante los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla de Madrid sus razones para utoinculparse en esta causa. "Como ciudadanos de una democracia, nos proclamamos corresponsables de los hechos e imputaciones que pesan sobre Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart y nos autoinculpamos de los
mismos", mantienen.
