También será juzgada la empresa Escal UGS, controlada por ACS. Decidieron empezar a inyectar gas en la planta en 2013, pese a que eran "conscientes de la potencial peligrosidad sísmica que su actividad podría acarrear". Causaron más de 500 sismos en la costa de Tarragona.

Una de las plataformas del proyecto Castor. EFE/Archivo
Dos directivos y la propia empresa controlada por el empresario Florentino Pérez Escal UGS se sentarán en el banquillo acusados de delito medioambiental por el fiasco del proyecto Castor, la planta de almacenamiento de gas que se colocó frente a las costas de Vinaròs (Castelló) y que en sólo dos meses ocasionó más de 500 seísmos en 2013.

Así lo ha acordado el titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 4 de Vinaròs (Castelló), Javier Verdeguer Gorrea, quien ha dictado este viernes el auto de apertura de juicio oral.

Los dos directivos, responsables del proyecto, acordaron empezar en septiembre y octubre de 2013 con la fase de inyección de gas en la planta "a caudal nominal", pese a que eran "conscientes de la potencial peligrosidad sísmica que su actividad podría acarrear".

Este juez dictó el auto de procedimiento abreviado para estos dos directivos en octubre del pasado año, al entender que generaron "una situación de peligro potencialmente catastrófico" por continuar con la inyección de gas en la planta de almacenamiento ubicada en la costa de Vinaròs.

Esta inyección provocó hasta 519 sismos que ocasionaron daños tanto en esa localidad como en la de Sant Mateu (Castellón), así como en Amposta y en Sant Carles de la Ràpita, en la provincia de Tarragona.

