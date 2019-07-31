FACUA-Consumidores en Acción ha denunciado ante la Dirección General de Consumo de la Comunidad de Madrid a Comapa por vender jamones de Polonia como si fueran de Granada. La distribuidora de ibéricos, una de las más grandes de España, es proveedora de Carrefour y titular de la marca Jamones Sierra Alpujarra.
La asociación ha destacado que en la etiqueta de los jamones se indicaba "Jamones Sierra Alpujarra. Granada. Jamón curado". Por esta razón, FACUA-Consumidores en Acción ha presentado su reclamación a la Dirección General de Consumo de la Comunidad de Madrid por estar el domicilio social de la empresa.
Según la Asociación de Productores de La Alpujarra, estos jamones están criados en Polonia y la carne ha sido curada y envasada en provincias como Segovia, pero nunca en Granada.
Hemos denunciado a la mayor distribuidora de España, Comapa, por vender jamones polacos como si fueran de Granada. La marca es Sierra Alpujarra. https://t.co/MMHvRqjHrP— FACUA (@facua) July 31, 2019
Otro caso parecido
La Junta de Castilla y León abrió un expediente sancionador a Cien por Cien Pata Negra S.L por etiquetar con su nombre jamones induciendo a creer que se consideraban de "pata negra" sin cumplir las exigencias necesarias.
FACUA recuerda el Reglamento (UE) 1169/2011, en su artículo 26, donde expone que "la indicación del país de origen o el lugar de procedencia será obligatoria cuando su omisión pudiera inducir a error al consumidor en cuanto al país de origen o el lugar de procedencia real del alimento, en particular si la información que acompaña al alimento o la etiqueta en su conjunto pudieran insinuar que el alimento tiene un país de origen o un lugar de procedencia diferente".
