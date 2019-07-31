Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Productos ibéricos FACUA denuncia a una distribuidora de ibéricos por vender jamones polacos como si fueran de Granada

La asociación ha destacado que en la etiqueta de los jamones se indicaba "Jamones Sierra Alpujarra. Granada. Jamón curado".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
'Jamones Sierra Alpujarra. Granada. Jamón curado'. Europa Press

"Jamones Sierra Alpujarra. Granada. Jamón curado". Europa Press

FACUA-Consumidores en Acción ha denunciado ante la Dirección General de Consumo de la Comunidad de Madrid a Comapa por vender jamones de Polonia como si fueran de Granada. La distribuidora de ibéricos, una de las más grandes de España, es proveedora de Carrefour y titular de la marca Jamones Sierra Alpujarra. 

La asociación ha destacado que en la etiqueta de los jamones se indicaba "Jamones Sierra Alpujarra. Granada. Jamón curado". Por esta razón, FACUA-Consumidores en Acción ha presentado su reclamación a la Dirección General de Consumo de la Comunidad de Madrid por estar el domicilio social de la empresa.

Según la Asociación de Productores de La Alpujarra, estos jamones están criados en Polonia y la carne ha sido curada y envasada en provincias como Segovia, pero nunca en Granada. 

Otro caso parecido

La Junta de Castilla y León abrió un expediente sancionador a Cien por Cien Pata Negra S.L por etiquetar con su nombre jamones induciendo a creer que se consideraban de "pata negra" sin cumplir las exigencias necesarias. 

FACUA recuerda el Reglamento (UE) 1169/2011, en su artículo 26, donde expone que "la indicación del país de origen o el lugar de procedencia será obligatoria cuando su omisión pudiera inducir a error al consumidor en cuanto al país de origen o el lugar de procedencia real del alimento, en particular si la información que acompaña al alimento o la etiqueta en su conjunto pudieran insinuar que el alimento tiene un país de origen o un lugar de procedencia diferente".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad