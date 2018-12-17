Los juzgados centrales de lo contencioso-administrativo han autorizado la ejecución del bloqueo de tres webs con contenidos ilegales (www.verdirectotv.tv, www.descargarmusica.me y www.harpofilm.com, ésta última ubicada en España), en las últimas semanas a instancia de la Sección Segunda de la Comisión de Propiedad Intelectual del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte.
Estas páginas web contaban con una "importante audiencia española" (aunque no se barajan cifras concretas) y su bloqueo supone la retirada de abundante y diverso contenido tanto musical, cinematográfico y de visionado 'online' de canales de televisión de pago.
Esta actuación de la Sección Segunda de la Comisión de Propiedad Intelectual se ha producido a instancia de un procedimiento iniciado por los titulares de derechos de DTS (Telefónica), AGEDI, FEDICINE y UVE.
Además, el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte destaca que aunque más del 95% de las webs con contenidos ilegales afectadas por las acciones de la Sección Segunda han retirado los contenidos infractores, aquellas páginas web —como ha ocurrido con estas tres páginas bloqueadas— que no retiran voluntariamente los contenidos denunciados por la Sección Segunda, son objeto de bloqueo por orden judicial.
Hasta la fecha, los juzgados han bloqueado a instancia de la Comisión de Propiedad Intelectual un total de 47 páginas con contenidos ilegales. Entre otros factores, la labor de Sección Segunda ha permitido considerablemente reducir a casi la mitad en un año en España la audiencia de páginas web con contenidos ilegales: en 2017 eran 19 páginas web con contenidos ilegales las que se encontraban entre las 250 más visitadas en España, y en 2018 son diez las páginas ilegales las que se encuentran entre las 250 más visitadas.
