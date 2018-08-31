Público
Público

Prostitución UGT defiende la prohibición del sindicato de trabajadoras sexuales, abolir la actividad y penalizar a los demandantes

Desde la central sindicalista celebran la decisión del Ejecutivo de no amparar a una organización que luche por los derechos de las trabajadoras sexuales porque, según entienden, esta actividad está íntimamente ligada a la trata de personas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La secretaria del sindicato de trabajadoras sexuales, Sabrina Sanchéz, en el centro,saluda a miembros del sindicato momentos antes de comenzar una rueda de prensa.| EFE/Alejandro García

La secretaria del sindicato de trabajadoras sexuales, Sabrina Sanchéz, en el centro,saluda a miembros del sindicato momentos antes de comenzar una rueda de prensa.| EFE/Alejandro García

La UGT celebra la decisión del gobierno de prohibir que las trabajadoras sexuales se organicen sindicalmente. Entendiendo esta actividad como algo "innegablemente ligado a la trata para la explotación sexual", proponen abolirla y penalizar a los demandantes. Defienden que cualquier atisbo de legalizar cualquier dinámica que se encuentre en un vacío legal "beneficia exclusivamente a los explotadores".

El sindicato, basándose en sus Resoluciones Congresuales, "valora que el Gobierno adopte medidas para evitar que se otorgue legalidad a la prostitución" ya que, a su modo de ver, detrás se encuentran "la explotación sexual, la vulneración de derechos humanos y conductas delictivas basadas en el comercio con seres humanos", tal y como informan en un comunicado.

Del mismo modo, aprovechan para denunciar que el problema tiene mayor recorrido que el expuesto, ya que "en España aún se admite la prostitución, que no es más que la explotación de las personas", en opinión de UGT. Además, invitan al Gobierno a tomar cartas en el asunto para intentar frenar a "los proxenetas, la demanda de prostitución, la trata de personas y cualquier cuestión relacionada contra este tipo de esclavitud permitida", tal y como explicitan desde el sindicato.

Etiquetas