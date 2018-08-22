Público
Público

Protección animal Desmantelan una de las mayores organizaciones de tráfico ilegal de tortugas

Se han incautado más de 1.100 ejemplares de 62 especies distintas de tortuga —entre ellas de hasta 14 especies consideradas en peligro crítico de extinción— y unas 200 hembras en época de puesta, así como más de 750 huevos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Tortuga mediterránea

Tortuga mediterránea

El Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil ha dado por desarticulada una de las mayores organizaciones a nivel internacional dedicada al tráfico ilegal de especies amenazadas de tortuga, con la detención de tres personas y la investigación de otras tres en Mallorca y Barcelona.

En la Operación Coahuila, denominada así por la especie de las primeras tortugas halladas en la investigación, los agentes localizaron el mayor criadero ilegal de tortugas de Europa en una finca rústica del municipio mallorquín de Llucmajor y descubrieron la colaboración de una tienda de fauna exótica de Barcelona que las comercializaba, ha informado el instituto armado en un comunicado.

Se han incautado más de 1.100 ejemplares de 62 especies distintas de tortuga —entre ellas de hasta 14 especies consideradas en peligro crítico de extinción— y alrededor de 200 hembras en época de puesta, así como más de 750 huevos.

Entre los detenidos como presuntos autores de delitos contra la flora y la fauna silvestre, contrabando de especies protegidas y blanqueo de capitales, figuran dos responsables de la cría y una persona dedicada al comercio ilícito de los reptiles.

Etiquetas