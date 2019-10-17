Un furgón de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha atropellado a un joven que estaba detrás de un contenedor de basuras durante las protestas que han tenido lugar en Tarragona contra la sentencia del procés, según ha informado la policía autonómica.
El atropello, del que se han publicado numerosos vídeos en las redes sociales, ha ocurrido cuando, durante una maniobra de dispersión, tres vehículos de la policía catalana circulaban en paralelo y un grupo de personas ha empujado varios contenedores de basura para impedir el paso de la policía.
En ese momento, el vehículo que circulaba por el centro ha empujado un contenedor, detrás del cual había una persona que ha salido disparada y ha sido atropellada por uno de los vehículos que iban a su lado.
Fuentes de la policía catalana han indicado a Efe que, como ocurre siempre en estos casos, se han puesto a disposición de la familia de la persona herida. El joven herido ha sido trasladado al hospital Joan XXIII, con un traumatismo craneoencefálico, y ha quedado ingresado en estado estable.
