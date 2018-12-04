Público
Protocolo anticontaminación Activado el protocolo anticontaminación en Madrid para este miércoles: la velocidad máxima será de 70 km/h en la M-30

La delegada de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad firmará este miércoles el decreto de activación del protocolo, que estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación y que dará paso a la activación de las sucesivas medidas de restricción de circulación comprendidas en el mismo.

Vista general de la capa de contaminación aérea de Madrid. EFE/Archivo

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha activado el protocolo durante los episodios de alta contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno y por ello activará para este miércoles el primer escenario, que contempla la limitación de velocidad máxima en M-30 a 70 kilómetros por hora y en accesos a la capital.

Según ha explicado el Ayuntamiento, se ha activado esta medida al superarse en tres estaciones de la zona 1 de la Red de Vigilancia de la Calidad del Aire (Castellana, Cuatro Caminos y Ramón y Cajal) los 180 microgramos por metro cúbico de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2) durante dos horas consecutivas, y siendo la previsión meteorológica desfavorable.

Con la activación del protocolo, la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, queda limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora, a partir de las 6.00 horas de este miércoles. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid recomienda por tanto el uso del transporte público.

La delegada de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad, Inés Sabanés, firmará este miércoles el decreto de activación del protocolo, que estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación y que dará paso a la activación de las sucesivas medidas de restricción de circulación comprendidas en el mismo, en el caso de que las superaciones se mantengan o se incrementen, y si las condiciones meteorológicas no pasan a ser favorables.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid anunciará este miércoles antes de las 12.00 horas del mediodía de las medidas a aplicar el jueves.

La ciudadanía estará informada de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid, sitio web y redes sociales.

