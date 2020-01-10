El Ayuntamiento de Madrid desactivará este sábado el protocolo anticontaminación al reducirse los niveles de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2) en la capital y haber mejorado las condiciones de ventilación atmosférica.
Así lo ha detallado en redes sociales el Consistorio después de aplicarse el escenario uno del protocolo este jueves y este viernes, que implica la limitación de velocidad en 70 kilómetros por hora en la M-30 y accesos a la capital.
El delegado de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Borja Carabante, avanzó este jueves que el protocolo anticontaminación quedaría desactivado para el sábado "teniendo en cuenta que las condiciones meteorológicas son favorables".
Esta previsión favorable se ha cumplido dado que se desactiva el protocolo porque no se han superado los niveles de preaviso en ninguna de las 24 estaciones de la Red de Vigilancia de Calidad del Aire.
En un comunicado y a través de su cuenta de Twitter, el Ayuntamiento agradece el cumplimiento de las medidas y mantiene la recomendación de uso del transporte público y medios sostenibles de movilidad.
Este sábado se desactiva el #ProtocoloContaminación al reducirse los niveles de NO2 en #Madrid y haber mejorado las condiciones de ventilación atmosférica.— Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) 10 de enero de 2020
Seguimos recomendando el uso del transporte público 🚇🚍🚆🚲
El protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación tiene como objetivo "mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad y, por tanto, aumentar la protección de la salud frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación, muy especialmente la de los colectivos más vulnerables como mayores, infancia y personas con problemas respiratorios, así como mujeres embarazadas".
