La imagen de una joven en bikini con el reclamo "muslos de pollo" y "ternera blanca para asar", elegido por una carnicería del norte de Portugal para aumentar sus ventas veraniegas, ha desatado una polémica que ha provocado la retirada de la publicidad tras las quejas de asociaciones civiles.



Ante la avalancha de críticas, la carnicería ha pedido disculpas en un comunicado en su página oficial de Facebook, en el que alega que las fotografías, que muestran a una joven en bikini mirando el mar con anuncios sobre ternera, pollo y ofertas de costillas, hacía alusión "al verano y no a la carne".

El establecimiento retiró las imágenes de sus escaparates después de que el Movimiento Democrático de Mujeres (MDM) se quejase a la Comisión de Igualdad de Género por considerar que se trata de un ejemplo de "publicidad subliminal" y una de las "cuestionables prácticas" que se usan en el mercado para vender, ha explicado Sandra Benfica, miembro de la dirección de la organización.

Para Benfica esta práctica "viola la dignidad humana" y no muestra la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, principios estructurales de la publicidad que "no se cumplen en este caso". En particular, la propaganda violaría un artículo del Código de la Publicidad portugués que prohíbe cualquier tipo de promoción que atente contra la dignidad de las personas y contenga discriminación por "origen, lengua, religión o sexo".

El caso ha llegado a las redes, donde algunos internautas opinan que la "malicia está en los ojos que ven" y otros se muestran claramente indignados. "Que pongan la cara del propietario de la empresa y anuncien cerdo para asar a la parrilla", sugiere una de las usuarias. Tras la denuncia presentada por el MDM, la Comisión de Igualdad tendrá que decidir si se trata de una publicidad discriminatoria o de mal gusto y si se ajusta a la legislación lusa.