La Dirección General de Comercio y Consumo de la Generalitat Valenciana tramitará un expediente sancionador a El Corte Inglés por publicidad sexista en su campaña del Día de la Madre y trasladará la documentación sobre este asunto a la empresa para iniciar el procedimiento por una posible infracción de la Ley General de Publicidad, según han informado fuentes de la Generalitat.
Consumo abrió diligencias previas a El Corte Inglés por esta campaña de publicidad tras una denuncia del secretario de Inclusión e Igualdad de la Generalitat, Alberto Ibáñez, al considerar que hay "indicios" de incumplimiento de la normativa porque "perpetúa los estereotipos de género y la visión machista de la madre".
En la publicidad de El Corte Inglés se muestra a una mujer con una leyenda en la que se lee "97% entregada, 3% egoísmo, 0% quejas, 100% madre". El Corte Inglés indicó al tener conocimiento de la apertura de diligencias que la campaña fue diseñada para "rendir un homenaje a las mamás que, además de serlo, no se olvidan de ser mujeres, trabajadoras, responsables y comprometidas con la sociedad".
Consultado sobre el trámite iniciado por Consumo, El Corte Inglés ha indicado que la asesoría jurídica de la empresa está preparando la respuesta al requerimiento, que se remitirá en tiempo y forma, y ha reiterado que la campaña pretendía ensalzar el papel de la mujer.
El Servicio Territorial de Comercio será el organismo que deberá dar traslado de la documentación a El Corte Inglés y entonces se abrirá un periodo de alegaciones, ya que hasta ahora la empresa no ha remitido ninguna documentación ni ha efectuado alegaciones o manifestaciones al respecto, según la Dirección General de Comercio.
El pasado 6 de mayo esta dirección general remitió un oficio a la empresa para informarle de la denuncia del secretario autonómico de Inclusión e Igualdad por la campaña publicitaria del Día de la Madre. La posible infracción se refiere al artículo 3.a de la Ley General de Publicidad 34/1988 , de 11 de noviembre.
