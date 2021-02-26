Estás leyendo: Próximo directo | 'El Balcón de Palop'

Público
Público

Público TV Próximo directo | 'El Balcón de Palop'

María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop conduce este espacio feminista para conocer a esas mujeres del mundo de la cultura, el arte y el deporte que nos acompañan en tiempos difíciles. Primer programa este viernes a las 20.30, con Rozalén y María Ruiz.

Mª Eugenia Rodríguez Palop presenta 'El Balcón'.
Mª Eugenia Rodríguez Palop presenta 'El Balcón'.

MADRID

Actualizado:

El feminismo, como todas las luchas, también tiene sus canciones. Marzo es el mes de las mujeres y, como previa al 8M​, arrancamos este nuevo programa con dos cantautoras comprometidas que practican la pedagogía de la ternura y el encuentro. Hoy, las artistas Rozalén y María Ruiz, dos voces muy importantes del feminismo de nuestro tiempo, acompañan a Mª Eugenia Rodríguez Palop en el estreno de El Balcón​: 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público