Un pueblo de Segovia descubre en el Pazo de Meirás una pila desaparecida en 1958

Segovia
La pila bautismal de la Iglesia parroquial de Frumales, en la provincia de Segovia, llevaba más de 60 años en paradero desconocido después de que en 1958, la esposa del General Franco, Carmen Polo, se la llevara tras una visita a la localidad.
Ahora, la periodista de La Voz de Galicia, Sara Cabrero, ha descubierto los detalles de cómo la primera dama de España sustrajo esta pieza románica junto a otras muchas obras de arte para decorar el Pazo de Meirás.
Según la información publicada en el medio gallego, Carmen Polo se personó en Frumales el 3 de octubre de 1958 escoltada por un convoy de camiones militares en los que, según parece, la primera dama también guardaba otras piezas de arte sustraídas de otros puntos de la península.
Los militares desmontaron la pila bautismal y la cargaron en uno de los camiones con destino al Pazo de Meirás. La reciente lista publicada con todas las obras que allí se encuentran, más de 700, despertó la curiosidad de la periodista que, debido a sus raíces en el pueblo segoviano, conocía la historia de la pila desaparecida.
Aunque el hecho no está documentado y la Iglesia de Frumales no puede demostrar que la pieza pertenece a su patrimonio histórico, los vecinos de la localidad se conforman con que la pieza sea nuevamente documentada.
Durante la posguerra, Carmen Polo se aprovecho de su posición de primera dama para hacerse con incontables obras y piezas del patrimonio histórico del país con el objeto de llevarlas al Pazo de Meirás y a otros destinos que estaban bajo su propiedad.
