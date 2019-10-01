Siete jóvenes entre 20 y 22 años han resultado esta noche heridos, cuatro de ellos graves, en una pelea que se ha producido en diferentes puntos del distrito madrileño de Puente de Vallecas, ha informado a Efe un portavoz de Emergencias del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Al parecer la reyerta se ha producido sobre las 23.20 horas entre bandas latinas que se han enfrentado con armas de fuego y blancas y que se extendió por distintas calles del barrio como Peña Gorbea, Ciudad de Barcelona y del Cafeto.
Uno de los heridos graves ha sufrido cuatro heridas por arma de fuego en la espalda y dos de arma blanca; otro joven ha recibido un machetazo en un ojo; un tercero recibió una cuchillada en la mandíbula que ha roto huesos y precisa de intervención maxilofacial.
El cuarto herido grave ha sufrido una herida en la espalda con un machete y en la mano con afectación a tendones, mientras que otros tres jóvenes han resultado con heridas leves.
Los heridos han sido atendidos por las asistencias de Samur-Protección Civil y trasladados a distintos hospitales. Además de las asistencias de Samur-Protección Civil, al lugar han acudido la Policía Nacional, que se encarga de la investigación, y la Policía municipal.
