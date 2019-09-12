Público
Gabriel Quezada, al meter el cuerpo del niño en el coche: "Ahora a llevárselo de aquí"

La cuarta jornada de declaraciones de la vista oral con jurado popular contra Ana Julia Quezada, la autora confesa de la muerte de Gabriel Cruz, ha comenzado este martes con el testimonio de los primeros guardias civiles de los 22 que comparecerán esta mañana en la Audiencia Provincial de Almería.

Ana Julia Quezada, autora confesa de la muerte del niño Gabriel Cruz, decía mientras introducía al pequeño en el maletero de su vehículo: "Ahora a llevárselo de aquí", según ha manifestado el teniente de la Guardia Civil que instruyó las diligencias del caso en referencia a las grabaciones realizadas en el interior del coche.

El teniente, que ya intervino en la sesión de ayer, ha ratificado el contenido de las transcripciones de dichas grabaciones y ha reiterado que la acusada se arengaba diciendo en voz alta: "Ana, no vas a ir a la cárcel".

Junto a un agente que pertenece al grupo de Homicidios de la Policía Judicial de la Comandancia de Almería, que también fue comisionado para poder tomar declaración a diferentes testigos en Burgos, han explicado que los micrófonos no grababan de forma permanente.

Al contrario, uno de los micrófonos se activó cuando se introdujo el cuerpo en el maletero y grabó la primera secuencia de palabras, y posteriormente cuando cerró el portón la acusada, se registró un sonido "compatible" con la limpieza de las zapatillas de la acusada y el resto de frases manifestadas.

El agente que fue a Burgos ha dicho que el padre de Judith, hija de la acusada, le indicó que mientras estaba casado con Quezada tuvo dos episodios de fiebres "muy altas" y que los médicos no pudieron determinar el motivo, estando ingresado dos o tres días en cada ocasión.

Señaló este testigo que en un viaje corto a Madrid, se empezó a sentir "muy mal", que no sabía cómo había llegado a su casa y que tras conocer lo que había ocurrido con otras parejas de la acusada, pensó que ésta podría tener algo que ver, porque tras terminar su relación con ella no ha vuelto a tener otro episodio de este tipo.

