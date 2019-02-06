Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Quijorna Mueren dos personas al caer de una avioneta en Quijorna (Madrid)

Se trata de una mujer y un varón de alrededor de 50 años que viajaban en la aeronave que ha impactado en un camino rural en la confluencia con la calle Real de Quijorna. La Guardia Civil trata de esclarecer los motivos del accidente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Guardia Civil trata de esclarecer los motivos del accidente y si pudiera estar implicado un ultraligero, que ha aterrizado sin problemas./EFE

La Guardia Civil trata de esclarecer los motivos del accidente y si pudiera estar implicado un ultraligero, que ha aterrizado sin problemas./EFE

Dos personas han muerto al caer la avioneta en la que viajaban en un camino rural de la localidad madrileña de Quijorna y la Guardia Civil investiga si antes del accidente han podido colisionar con un ultraligero. Según han informado  fuentes de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 se trata de una mujer y un varón de alrededor de 50 años que viajaban en la aeronave que ha impactado en un camino rural en la confluencia con la calle Real de Quijorna.

La Guardia Civil trata de esclarecer los motivos del accidente y si pudiera estar implicado un ultraligero, que ha aterrizado sin problemas.El Servicio de Urgencia Médica de Madrid (Summa) ha confirmado el fallecimiento de ambos ocupantes por politraumatistos, mientras que los Bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid están también el lugar en modo preventivo, han añadido desde Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112.

En apenas 24 horas se han registrado dos siniestros de aeronaves en la región madrileña, después de que ayer dos hombres de 66 y 67 años resultaran heridos graves tras aterrizar de emergencia el ultraligero en el que viajaban en un campo a la altura del kilómetro de 33 de la A-1, en San Agustín de Guadalix.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad