Racismo Aparecen pintadas xenófobas en el centro que acogerá a migrantes en Irún: "Racismo es abrir esto para los negros"

Las autoridades recibieron el aviso a las 8:00 del viernes y horas después ordenaron que se borrasen las frases racistas.

Pintadas racistas en la fachada del centro que acogerá a migrantes en Irún./Antxeta Irratia/TWITTER

El albergue Martindozenea de Irun (Gipuzkoa), que a partir de mañana ofrecerá atención a migrantes en tránsito, amaneció este viernes con pintadas racistas, que ya han sido borradas.

Frases como "De aquí, a dormir al parque" y "Racismo es abrir esto para los negros" habían sido realizadas con pintura negra en la fachada del centro, según las fotos difundidas en Twitter por la emisora de la comarca del Bidasoa Antxeta Irratiak.

Fuentes de la Mancomunidad de Txingudi han informado de que han recibido el aviso sobre las 8.50 horas y poco después las pintadas xenófobas han sido borradas.

Representantes del Ayuntamiento de Irun, como el portavoz del PNV, Xabier Iridoy, y grupos como el de EH Bildu han utilizado las redes sociales para rechazar estas muestras de racismo, lo que también ha hecho el portavoz de la Diputación de Gipuzkoa, Imanol Lasa, quien ha recalcado en un tuit que estas actitudes "no representan a la sociedad".

Martindozenea concentrará a partir de mañana la atención a las personas migrantes en tránsito por la localidad y sustituirá a los dos emplazamientos habilitados hasta ahora. Ofrecerá 60 plazas.

