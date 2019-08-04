Las declaraciones racistas del presidente del consejo de vigilancia del Schalke 04, Clemens Tönnies, han desatado una tempestad de críticas sobre el directivo de ese club de la Bundesliga (liga alemana de fútbol), cuyo consejo de ética abordará la próxima semana la cuestión.
En lugar de plantearse subidas de impuestos para destinarlos a la lucha contra la crisis climática deberían construirse en África veinte centrales energéticas, "así los africanos dejarían de talar árboles y de producir niños cuando oscurece", es la controvertida frase de Tönnies.
El directivo del Schalke incluyó su frase en un discurso pronunciado recientemente ante una agrupación profesional de operarios, centrado en las consecuencias del cambio climático y las medidas que se adoptan para atajarlo.
La declaración fue reproducida por medios locales, lo que a continuación derivó en un alud de críticas sobre Tönnies, quien posteriormente lamentó su desliz, que califica de imperdonable, lo que no ha logrado calmar las aguas.
Tönnies preside desde 2001 el consejo de vigilancia de Schalke, uno de los clásicos de la cuenca del Ruhr en Renania del Norte-Westfalia, una región que concentra varios clubes de la Bundesliga.
El consejo de ética del Schalke se reunirá la próxima semana, informa el popular diario Bild, según el cual no se descarta un cese o suspensión del directivo.
