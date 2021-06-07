Seid Visin, futbolista italiano de 20 años de origen etíope, fallecía el pasado viernes, presuntamente a causa de un suicidio. El excanterano del Milán y del Benevento y promesa de este deporte, que había dejado aparcado hace unos meses, escribió en 2019 una carta que recoge el diario italiano Corriere Della Sera, contando el racismo insoportable que sufría tanto dentro, como fuera del campo.

"Siento sobre mis hombros, como una piedra, el peso de las miradas escépticas, prejuiciosas, disgustadas y asustadas de la gente", decía en la carta, que fue leída en su funeral.

Sobre el carácter sitémico del racismo, Seid Visin contaba cómo llegó a impregnarle incluso a él, después de que día a día "tuviera que demostrar a los que no me conocían que era como ellos, que era italiano (...) incluso con aire estruendoso dije que era racista con los negros, como para afirmar, como para enfatizar que no soy yo", confesaba.

Detrás del racismo hay, según creía Visin, inseguridad, sensación de fragilidad y miedo, sobre todo miedo: "El miedo al odio que veía en los ojos de la gente hacia los inmigrantes, el miedo al desprecio que sentía en la boca de la gente, incluso de mis familiares que constantemente melancólicos invocaban a Mussolini y al 'Capitán Salvini'", apuntaba.

El futbolista se despedía así: "Con estas crudas, amargas, tristes, a veces dramáticas palabras, no quiero suplicar compasión o dolor, sino recordar que la incomodidad y el sufrimiento que estoy experimentando son una gota de agua en comparación con el océano de sufrimiento que están viviendo esas personas de gran dignidad que prefieren morir antes que llevar una vida en la miseria y el infierno".