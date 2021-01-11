madrid
La Policía Nacional ha detenido este lunes a un hombre de 43 años después de que se entregara en la Comisaría de Usera y se declarara autor de los insultos racistas contra una mujer en el Metro de Madrid, una agresión racista que fue grabada en un vídeo difundido en redes sociales.
Según han informado este lunes fuentes policiales, la investigación de la Brigada Provincial de Información de la Policía Nacional culminó el pasado viernes con la identificación de este individuo de nacionalidad española y del que se desconoce si tiene antecedentes.
Precisamente, el mismo viernes los agentes acudieron a su domicilio en Pozuelo de Alarcón, pero no se encontraba en casa y le dejaron la notificación. No obstante, este lunes por la mañana se entregó en la Comisaría de Usera y posteriormente fue detenido como presunto autor de un delito de odio.
Las pesquisas se iniciaron al comenzar a circular en las redes sociales el vídeo, donde se ve cómo un individuo de mediana edad, visiblemente agresivo, se dirige a una de una mujer que viaja en el mismo vagón y reta también al resto de pasajeros.
"Me cago en tus muertos sudaca del más pequeño al más grande de tu raza. Sudaca de mierda", gritaba el hombre; "si alguno tiene que decir que lo diga ahora que le cojo y le reviento"; "a ver si alguno tiene los huevos bien puestos para decir algo", continuó.
Según estas fuentes, se han abierto diligencias, pero será necesario localizar a la víctima, una mujer que no aparece en la grabación y que, por el momento, no ha presentado denuncia.
