MADRIDActualizado:
Los insultados racistas hacia el delantero franco-maliense Moussa Marega, que decidió abandonar el partido en el minuto 68, empañaron este domingo la victoria del Oporto por 1-2 ante el Vitória de Guimarães.
Fueron tres minutos de mucha tensión. Marega, que había anotado el 1-2 en el munuto 61, se hartó y decidió abandonar el terreno de juego, a pesar de la insistencia tanto de sus compañeros como de los rivales. Los gritos racistas desde la grada del Vitória de Guimarães fueron respondidos por el jugador con los pulgares hacia abajo y tomando el camino de los vestuarios.
Durante tres minutos los jugadores no lograron convencer al maliense, mientras el técnico Sérgio Conceiçao gritaba al público "esto es una vergüenza", a la vez que muchos aficionados, conscientes de la gravedad de los insultos racistas, comenzaron a corear el nombre de Marega.
"Querría simplemente decir a esos idiotas que vienen al estadio a lanzar gritos racistas que os jodan. Agradezco también a los árbitros que no me hayan protegido y me hayan mostrado una tarjeta amarilla por defender mi color de piel", ha criticado el jugador en una publicación en Instagram. "Espero no veros nunca más en un terreno de juego. ¡Sois una vergüenza", ha espetado.
Gostaria apenas de dizer a esses idiotas que vêm ao estádio fazer gritos racistas ... vá se foder 🖕🏾🖕🏾 E também agradeço aos árbitros por não me defenderem e por terem me dado um cartão amarelo porque defendo minha cor da pele. Espero nunca mais encontrá-lo em um campo de futebol! VOCÊ É UMA VERGONHA !!!!
