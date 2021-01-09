MadridActualizado:
Agentes de la Brigada Móvil de la Policía en el Transporte han identificado al hombre que profirió insultos racistas contra una mujer en el Metro de Madrid. El individuo fue grabado en un vídeo difundido en redes sociales y se ha abierto un atestado por delitos de odio, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
Según estas fuentes, se han abierto diligencias, pero será necesario localizar a la víctima, una mujer que no aparece en la grabación y a la que el hombre llama "sudaca de mierda" y "escoria". La investigación está en manos de la Brigada Provincial de Información de la Policía Nacional.
Se iniciaron las pesquisas al comenzar a circular en las redes sociales el vídeo, donde se ve cómo un individuo de mediana edad, visiblemente nervioso y agresivo, se dirige a una de una mujer que viaja en el mismo vagón y reta también al resto de pasajeros.
"Me cago en tus muertos, sudaca; del más pequeño al más grande de tu raza. Sudaca de mierda", grita el hombre; "si alguno tiene que decir que lo diga ahora que le cojo y le reviento". "A ver si alguno tiene los huevos bien puestos para decir algo", continúa.
Para averiguar la identidad del individuo los investigadores recurrieron a la colaboración ciudadana, a través de la dirección de correo electrónico de redesabiertas@policia.es.
