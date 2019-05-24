Público
Racismo "Mono" y "negro": un equipo de fútbol de Jerez lucirá en sus camisetas los insultos racistas que recibe cada semana

Alma de África, un equipo compuesto en su mayoría por jugadores africanos llegados en patera a España, inicia una campaña de protesta y concienciación tras recibir insultos cada fin de semana.

El equipo Alma de África juega en Jerez de la Frontera.

"Negro" o "Mono". Esos serán algunos de los insultos que lucirá en la parte trasera su camiseta un equipo de fútbol de Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) integrado en su mayoría por jugadores africanos, según el diario La Voz de Cádiz.

Hartos de recibir insultos fin de semana tras fin de semana, el equipo Alma de África, con futbolistas de 12 nacionalidades, ha decidido dar un paso para denunciar esta situación. El próximo domingo, día 26 de mayo, empezará a lucir estas camisetas tan particulares en señal de protesta. La campaña cuenta con el apoyo de varios personajes famosos, como Risto Mejide, quién ha acompañado al equipo desde su fundación como embajador y padrino, especifica La Voz de Cádiz.

En el equipo hay jugadores que proceden de África pero también de Sudamérica y algún español. El conjunto cumple una función más allá de lo deportivo: es una herramienta de integración social. La mayoría de los jugadores llegaron a la costa de Cádiz en pateras. 

