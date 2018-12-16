Público
Raquel Bollo Muere Chiquetete a los 70 años

El músico fue una de las figuras más importantes del flamenco internacional. Su segunda esposa, Raquel Bollo, declaró en el pasado haber sufrido malos tratos por su parte e incluso una paliza que derivó en aborto del hijo que estaba esperando.

Foto de archivo de Chiquetete. Europa Press.

El cantante flamenco Antonio Cortés Pantoja, Chiquetete, ha muerto durante la madrugada del domingo a los 70 años como consecuencia de los problemas cardíacos que padecía y de los que había sido intervenido en varias ocasiones en los últimos años, según han informado fuentes de su entorno.

Chiquetete, nacido en Algeciras (Cádiz) en 1949, se trasladó muy joven con su familia a la sevillana barriada del Tardón, donde residían artistas flamencos y familiares como su tío y padre de Isabel Pantoja, que fue quien le dio nombre artístico.

Durante su divorcio con su segunda mujer, Raquel Bollo, fue acusado por su expareja de malos tratos. La colaboradora de televisión ha reconocido en el pasado que tuvo un aborto después de una paliza que Chiquetete le dio: "Me dejó sola después de pegarme, tuvieron que venir unos primos suyos a recogerme y me llevaron a un ginecólogo de pago. Durante dos semanas intentaron retener al feto con inyecciones, pero seguía sangrando y al final lo perdí", reconoció en declaraciones que recoge Europa Press

Grandes éxitos internacionales

Chiquetete llegó a ser disco de oro y en su legado musical figuran canciones como Esa cobardía y Gitano soy. Gran parte de su éxito lo debe a la aceptación de su música en Hispanoamérica.

Aunque sufría problemas cardíacos, se mantenía en activo y de hecho se había anunciado su participación en un espectáculo flamenco programado para el 29 de diciembre en San Juan de Aznalfarache (Sevilla). Su último disco, editado en 2017 con el título La magia de una voz, repasa sus grandes éxitos con nuevos arreglos musicales.

Chiquetete contrajo matrimonio en 1972 con Amparo Cazalla, con quien tuvo tres hijos: Antonio, Francisco Javier y Rocío. La pareja se separó y el cantante contrajo de nuevo matrimonio con Raquel Bollo. Separado de nuevo, estaba unido a Carmen Álvarez Gahona, su última pareja

