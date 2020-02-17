Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía se querella por tercera vez contra Xabi Alonso por eludir pagar a Hacienda 840.017 euros en 2014

La nueva querella tiene su origen en el informe-denuncia procedente de la Delegación en Madrid de la Agencia Estatal de la Administración Tributaria.

Xabi Alonso - ANTONIO GUTIÉRREZ / EUROPA PRESS - Archivo
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La sección de Delitos Económicos de la Fiscalía de Madrid ha presentado una tercera querella contra el exfutbolista Xabi Alonso Olano por la comisión de un delito fiscal durante el ejercicio 2014 que asciende a 840.017 euros.

Asimismo, la querella se dirige también contra el asesor fiscal Iván Zaldúa Azkuenaga y contra Ignasi Maestre Casanovas. La nueva querella tiene su origen en el informe-denuncia procedente de la Delegación en Madrid de la Agencia Estatal de la Administración Tributaria (AEAT) con fecha 13 de diciembre del 2019.

Según dicho informe, el 1 de agosto del 2009 Xabier Alonso suscribió un contrato por el que "aparentemente" cedía la explotación de sus derechos de imagen a la sociedad Kardzali, con domicilio en Madeira, entidad que gozaba de exención fiscal en la isla hasta el año 2012 por cuanto se había constituido en fecha anterior al año 2001.

