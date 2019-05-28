Público
La Guardia Civil ha encontrado al menos una veintena de plantas ilegales. ARCHIVO/EFE

La Guardia Civil está realizando este martes detenciones y registros las provincias de Huelva, Jaén, Córdoba, Badajoz y Albacete en el marco de la operación Urofort, en la que se investiga a una organización criminal dedicada a la trata de seres humanos con fines de explotación laboral.

El juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Jaén está llevando la investigación que ha sido declarada secreta, según ha informado la Guardia Civil.

(Habrá ampliación)

