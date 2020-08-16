Estás leyendo: Catalunya notifica 1.044 positivos por covid-19 y 13 muertos en el último día

La cifra de nuevos contagios supone un descenso de 76 positivos con respecto a los 1.120 notificados ayer sábado.

Vecinos del barrio barcelonés de Torre Baró, acudieron desde primera hora de la mañana de aal Casal del barrio para someterse a las pruebas PCR promovidas por el Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat / EFE/ Andreu Dalmau
barcelona

efe

Catalunya ha notificado en las últimas 24 horas 1.044 nuevos positivos por coronavirus y 13 fallecidos, según indican los datos del Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat actualizados diariamente en su página web.

La cifra de nuevos contagios supone un descenso de 76 positivos con respecto a notificados ayer sábado (1.120) y también es menor que la de los del viernes (1.197), pero se sitúa por encima de los 974 positivos notificados el jueves y los 830 del miércoles.

El número total de fallecidos por coronavirus en Catalunya se sitúa así a día de hoy en 12.887, de los que 7.084 han muerto en un hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.126 en residencias, 818 en domicilio y 859 no han sido clasificados por falta de información.

El Departamento de Salud informa de que ayer sábado había 592 pacientes ingresados en hospitales a causa de la covid-19, 15 más que el viernes, de los cuales 119 se encontraban en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), el mismo número que el día anterior.

