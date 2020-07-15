Estás leyendo: Madrid notifica un nuevo brote de coronavirus con cinco casos positivos y 61 contactos en varias CCAA

Público
Público

Rebrotes coronavirus Madrid notifica un nuevo brote de coronavirus con cinco casos positivos y 61 contactos en varias CCAA

El origen del contagio fue una cena celebrada entre ocho personas en un domicilio particular de Madrid capital el pasado 4 de julio, siendo el cuarto brote que notifica la Comunidad de Madrid al Ministerio de Sanidad. 

La pandemia de coronavirus supera los 12,9 millones de casos
Según la Consejería de Sanidad, ninguno de los casos positivos confirmados al Ministerio de Sanidad está ingresado en el hospital. / ADP

Madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid ha notificado hoy al Ministerio de Sanidad un nuevo brote con cinco casos positivos confirmados que tiene origen en una cena celebrada entre ocho personas en un domicilio de Madrid capital.

La Comunidad también ha notificado que este brote tiene 61 contactos identificados en colaboración con las comunidades autónomas de Galicia, Castilla y León, País Vasco, Cataluña y Andalucía, ya que algunos de los positivos y de los contactos de la cena volvieron a sus respectivas comunidades de origen viajando en dos trenes, vuelos nacionales y vehículos particulares. 

La Consejería de Sanidad ha informado que ninguno de ellos está hospitalizado. Dos de los positivos están en la Comunidad de Madrid y 3 en Galicia. 

Las comunidades autónomas han sido informadas y ya están realizando seguimientos de los positivos y los contactos, ha informado el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid. 

Se trata del cuarto brote que notifica la Comunidad de Madrid al Ministerio de Sanidad tras la salida del estado de alarma. Los tres anteriores, dos en el ámbito laboral y uno en el domiciliario (con tres viviendas afectadas) se han mantenido constantes, "sin variación" y con 18 casos confirmados. 

El pasado viernes se notificaron dos brotes que sumaban un total de 11 casos y 21 contactos, localizados en una pequeña empresa y en un entorno familiar. 

El primer rebrote fue comunicado el pasado 3 de julio en una empresa de Madrid y ha confirmado cinco casos iniciales que pasaron a ser siete (dos familiares de los contagiados originalmente). Solo uno de ellos fue ingresado y ya ha recibido el alta hospitalaria. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público