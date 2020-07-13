Estás leyendo: Zaragoza y su área de influencia y Huesca capital retroceden a una fase dos "flexibilizada"

Aragón y Andalucía aprueban este lunes el uso obligatorio de mascarillas incluso en situaciones en las que se pueda mantener la distancia social, una medida que ya han aprobado Catalunya, Baleares y Extremadura.

Espacio habilitado fuera de un Centro de Salud de la ciudad de Zaragoza. EFE/Javier Cebollada/Archivo.

Zaragoza y su área de influencia y la ciudad de Huesca retroceden desde este lunes a la fase 2 de la desescalada, en una concepción flexibilizada según el Gobierno de Aragón, por el incremento de casos detectados en estas zonas y una tendencia que se prevé al alta.

Así lo ha anunciado este lunes la consejera aragonesa de Sanidad, Sira Repollés, quien ha añadido que las cuatro comarcas que tuvieron que desescalar a las fase 2 el 22 de junio (Cinca Medio, La Litera, Bajo Cinca y Bajo Aragón-Caspe) también entran en esa fase 2 "flexibilizada". Con esta medida, a partir de las 00.00 horas de este lunes se hace obligatorio el uso de la mascarilla en toda la Comunidad.

Desde el Ejecutivo autonómico se ha vuelto a hacer una llamada a la responsabilidad ciudadana para evitar la propagación del virus y se pide a los ciudadanos que mantengan la distancia social y cumplan las normas sanitarias y de higiene.

Rebrotes en otras comunidades 

Aragón se une así a Andalucía, La Rioja y Navarra que han aprobado el uso obligatorio de mascarillas incluso en situaciones en las que se pueda mantener la distancia social, una medida aprobada ya en Catalunya, Extremadura y Baleares, y que estudian Asturias, Cantabria y Murcia.

Por su parte, el presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, anunció el sábado que trasladará este lunes al comité técnico de seguimiento de la pandemia la utilización obligatoria del uso de mascarillas como consecuencia de los rebrotes en España.

