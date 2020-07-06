MadridActualizado:
La Confederación de Asociaciones de Padres y Madres de Alumnos (Ceapa) se ha reunido con la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, a la que han pedido que se mantenga el próximo curso el servicio de comedor o extraescolares como el aula matinal, ya que supone una medida que ayuda enormemente a la conciliación familiar.
Durante la videoconferencia, la Ceapa ha recordado a la ministra de Educación que el comedor garantiza "la única comida digna y saludable del día para muchos estudiantes", por lo que es necesario asegurarlo, "con independencia del escenario que se dé en función de la evolución de la pandemia".
Este colectivo de familias de centros públicos ha recalcado asimismo la importancia de la presencialidad "para garantizar la equidad e igualdad de oportunidades del alumnado", ya que la educación a distancia dificulta el derecho a la educación, a causa de la brecha digital y social.
Otros temas tratados durante la videoconferencia han sido las ratios por clase, la necesidad de una mayor inversión para educación y que se garanticen las medidas higiénico sanitarias para que ninguna persona de la comunidad educativa sufra ningún riesgo cuando se retomen las clases.
El Gobierno ha anunciado que destinará 2.000 millones de euros a la educación pública
Según Ceapa, Celaá les ha mostrado su compromiso "de seguimiento y continuidad" de las medidas que se tomen a lo largo del curso con la dotación económica de 2.000 millones de euros anunciados para la educación pública el próximo curso.
La ministra les ha recalcado, además, que la actividad lectiva presencial se prevé como objetivo principal en el curso 20-21.
