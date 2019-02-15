Público
Metges de Catalunya (MC) ha acordado con las patronales asumir las mejoras asistenciales y laborales que se aprobaron para la pública, tras negociar con el Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) en la huelga de noviembre.

Imagen de archivo. Metges de Catalunya (MC) ha desconvocado la huelga de la sanidad concertada prevista para la próxima/ EUROPA PRESS

Metges de Catalunya (MC) ha desconvocado la huelga de la sanidad concertada prevista para la próxima semana tras acordar con las patronales mejoras "importantes", así como asumir las mejoras asistenciales y laborales que se aprobaron para la pública, tras negociar con el Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) en la huelga de noviembre.

En una atención a los medios este viernes, tras una reunión de negociación, el presidente del sector de hospitales concertados de MC, Xavier Lleonart ha explicado que ha sido una negociación dura y no se han logrado todos los objetivos que querían, pero hay "mejoras suficientes" y la creación de una comisión bilateral para seguir avanzando.

Se ha desconvocado tras reunirse este viernes el sindicato con las patronales Unió Catalana d'Hospitals (La Unió), Consorci de Salut i Social de Catalunya (CSC) y Associació Catalana d'Entitats de Salut (Aces), con mediación de la Conselleria de Trabajo de la Generalitat, y tras dos reuniones de negociación anteriores.

