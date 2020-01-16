Público
Rectificación que solicita Mauro García Gómez de Salazar

Mauro García Gómez de Salazar, en relación a la información titulada 'La vicepresidenta de Infancia Libre denuncia a su expareja por la sustracción de su hija', ha solicitado a 'Público' la publicación de una rectificación.

María Sevilla, expresidenta de Infancia Libre, tras declarar ante la Fiscalía el pasado 29 de noviembre

El sr Mauro García Gómez de Salazar, en relación a la información publicada con fecha 8 de enero de 2020 en Público bajo el título «La vicepresidenta de Infancia Libre denuncia a su expareja por las sustracción de su hija», quiere ejercitar su derecho de rectificación al amparo de lo dispuesto en la Ley Orgánica 2/1984, de 26 de marzo, reguladora del derecho de rectificación, manifestando lo siguiente: 

"Quién recogió a la niña fue mi hermana".

