Rectificación que solicitan los responsables del chiringuito 'Edén Beach Club'

'Chiringuito Eden Club', en la playa del Bajondillo, de Torremolinos (Málaga).
Los titulares del chiringuito Edén Beach Club (Sensa S.L. y Antonio Domínguez Ramírez), de Torremolinos (Málaga), han solicitadola publicación de una rectificación de la noticia publicada el 24 de agosto de 2020 en este diario  titulada Centenares de personas se reúnen en un chiringuito de Torremolinos sin respetar la distancia de seguridad y sin mascarilla, respecto de la cual quieren hacer público que la concentración no se produce ni en el establecimiento, ni en el espacio de playa asignado al mismo, sino fuera y a unos metros de distancia en un espacio de playa próximo (y próximo también a otros dos chiringuitos, a izquierda y derecha), de acceso público y completamente diferenciado y delimitado del que fue objeto de concesión, sobre el que Edén Beach Club no resulta responsable, ni tiene potestad para velar por el orden y control, correspondiendo esta exclusivamente a quienes resulten competentes.

