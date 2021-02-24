madrid
Agentes de España y Uruguay han desarticulado una red de trata de personas y explotación sexual que operaba con víctimas de Uruguay en el marco de la "Operación Don Quijote". Ocho personas están detenidas y 20 mujeres han sido liberadas. La investigación se inició hace tres meses, y han participado la Dirección General de Lucha Contra el Crimen Organizado e Interpol Uruguay y España y la Brigada Central Contra la Trata de Seres Humanos.
Según confirmaban fuentes consultadas por El País, en Uruguay el pasado martes se produjeron tres detenciones en Montevideo. Mientras esto sucedía, de manera coordinada se estaba produciendo la detención en España de otros cinco sospechosos.
La red operaba entrando en contacto con mujeres vulnerables de Uruguay, de entre 20 y 40 años, a las que les ofrecían mejorar su calidad de vida en España. Una vez en suelo español, eran explotadas sexualmente en el municipio de Alcalá de Henares.
La operación no ha concluido, pues se cree que hay más víctimas y miembros. El Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores añadió que el Consulado de Uruguay en Madrid "tomó inmediato contacto con las autoridades locales a efectos de brindar toda colaboración posible y asistir a las víctimas", informa El País.
