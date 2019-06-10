El redactor de 'Público' Pablo Romero, galardonado con el Premio Nacional de Periodismo Juan Andrés García

El redactor de Público Pablo Romero ha sido galardonado con un accésit en el Premio Nacional de Periodismo Juan Andrés García por su podcast Las tres muertes de mi padre. Se trata de un trabajo en el que Romero narra la investigación en la que se sumerge para destapar "lo que el Estado y sus cloacas prefirieron no hacer" por el asesinato de su padre en un atentado de ETA hace 25 años.
El jurado aplaude al periodista -que ya ha sido premiado con un Ondas al mejor podcast- "su apuesta por un formato nuevo, que aúna texto escrito con archivos sonoros y procuran que el espectador se adentre aún más en el relato duro del periodista", según recogen en una nota de prensa.
La ganadora del Premio en esta octava edición ha sido la periodista Sonia Moreno por su reportaje 3.000 euros por migrante y sexo con ella: 3 días infiltrada en la mafia de Tánger. El jurado quiere reconocer en este trabajo "la humanidad con la que la periodista afronta la información y, por supuesto, el riesgo al que se expone al infiltrarse en la mafia de Tánger. La entrega de los galardones se realizará el próximo 13 de septiembre.
