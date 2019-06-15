La Comisión Europea (CE) puso de ejemplo el caso del partido de extrema derecha español Vox como entidad que se benefició de contenidos generados en redes sociales a través de "cuentas falsas" y "bots", con el objeto de "interferir" en las elecciones a la Eurocámara de mayo.
"En España, se descubrió una red coordinada de cuentas de Twitter que utilizaba una mezcla de bots y cuentas falsas para impulsar etiquetas anti-islam y amplificar apoyo al partido populista de derechas Vox", indicó el comisario europeo de Unión por la Seguridad, Julian King, en una rueda de prensa para informar sobre el impacto de la desinformación en los comicios europeos.
Según dijo, detectaron contenidos generados con el propósito de "interferir en las elecciones".
"Hay muchos informes sobre desinformación, en particular sobre actividad de bots y cuentas falsas, y ello a lo largo de diversos Estados miembros, Polonia, Letonia, España, Francia o el Reino Unido, por nombrar algunos", indicó King.
La CE aseguró en todo caso que el impacto de la desinformación en las elecciones europeas fue limitado, aunque no estuvieron exentas de informaciones maliciosas generadas dentro y fuera de la Unión Europea (UE) y, en particular, por Rusia.
King afirmó que el número de casos de desinformación procedentes de Rusia dobló al del año pasado.
La Comisión Europea está convencida de que los esfuerzos de Bruselas en los últimos meses "han contribuido a limitar el impacto de las operaciones de desinformación, incluso de actores extranjeros, a través de una coordinación más estrecha entre la UE y los Estados miembros", según el informe.
Bruselas atribuye en gran medida el impacto limitado de esos intentos de desestabilización a una mayor coordinación con los países de la UE, a los sistemas de alerta rápida implementados por el Ejecutivo de Bruselas y al código de conducta voluntario suscrito por las grandes plataformas de internet, a saber, Google, Facebook y Twitter.
