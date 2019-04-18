El popular portal social adoptó esa medida en virtud de su normativa contraria a "organizaciones e individuos peligrosos" al argumentar que esas formaciones o personas violan sus reglas al promover el odio y la violencia.
Entre algunos de los grupos afectados figuran el Partido Nacional Británico (BNP), la Liga para la Defensa Inglesa (EDL), Knights Templar International, Britain First y National Front, así como algunos miembros significativos del liderazgo de esas formaciones.
Según señala en un comunicado, la política de Facebook no permite la presencia en su red de ningún grupo o individuo que lleve a cabo "actividad terrorista, odio organizado, asesinato en masa o en serie, tráfico de personas o actividad violenta o delictiva".
La red también ha vetado al convicto neonazi Jack Renshaw, que conspiró para asesinar a la diputada británica Rosie Cooper y para vengarse de una agente de policía que le investigaba por su relación con delitos de abusos sexuales a menores.
La sanción va más allá de los grupos o personas catalogados específicamente como organizaciones de odio y afectará también a aquellos mensajes y contenido que "expresen alabanzas o apoyo" hacia esos grupos o individuos así como a aquellos usuarios que coordinen actividades de apoyo en su favor.
Hasta la fecha, la red ha vetado a un total de doce individuos y cuentas. "Personas y organizaciones que propagan odio, o atacan o piden la exclusión de otros bajo la premisa de quienes son, no tienen cabida en Facebook", señaló la red en un comunicado.
El portal especifica que se prohíbe la presencia de "aquellos que proclaman una misión violenta o de odio o se involucran en actos de odio o violencia".
"Los individuos y organizaciones vetados hoy violan esta política y ya no se les permitirá tener presencia en Facebook o Instagram"
