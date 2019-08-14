Público
Redes sociales Hackean la cuenta de Twitter de Vox Sevilla con amenazas de muerte a Abascal

Desde la red social los piratas informáticos han anunciado otros ataques cibernéticos a más cuentas como Vox NoticiasVox Castellón y Vox Lora del Río. Por su parte, el partido político ha presentado una denuncia ante la Policía Nacional.

14/08/2019 - Captura del ataque informático a la cuenta de Vox Sevilla.

Vox ha presentado una denuncia ante la Policía Nacional después de detectar que la cuenta en Twitter de este partido en Sevilla ha sido "hackeada" este miércoles con mensajes de amenazas de muerte al líder de la formación, Santiago Abascal. 

Fuentes de Vox han informado  que los mensajes han sido detectados poco después de las once de la mañana, con amenazas como "sé donde vives y por dónde te mueves, tú y toda tu familia". 

Otro de los mensajes dice que “si alguien está dispuesto a asesinar a Santiago Abascal, que me mande un mensaje privado”. 

Captura de los mensajes emitidos desde la cuenta de Vox Sevilla que ha sido hackeada.

Los responsables del hackeo han afirmado haber pirateado la cuenta de Vox en la localidad sevillana de Lora del Río, la de Castellón y Vox Noticias, lo que ha sido puesto en conocimiento de la Policía Nacional por parte del partido de Santiago Abascal.

