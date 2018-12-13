Público
Reforma laboral Gobierno y sindicatos acuerdan derogar partes de la reforma laboral sin la CEOE

La Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales no se ha sumado a un acuerdo que incluye la recuperación del subsidio para mayores 52 años y la limitación a la subcontratación.

Pedro Sánchez durante una reunión con los secretarios generales de UGT y CCOO, Pepe Álvarez e Ignacio Fernández Toxo. (EFE)

Los sindicatos CCOO y UGT han alcanzado un preacuerdo con el Gobierno para derogar aspectos centrales de la reforma laboral que permitan restablecer la ultraactividad (vigencia ilimitada) de los convenios colectivos y la prevalencia del convenio sectorial sobre el de empresa, ha anunciado CCOO.

La secretaria de Acción Sindical del sindicato, Mari Cruz Vicente, ha explicado que Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales-Cepyme no se ha sumado a un acuerdo que incluye la recuperación del subsidio para mayores 52 años y la limitación a la subcontratación con la obligatoriedad de que las empresas auxiliares adopten el convenio sectorial o el de la empresa principal.

El sindicato ha instado al Gobierno a que utilice "de manera inmediata" cualquier vía legal para poner en marcha estos cambios, si bien Vicente ha sido consciente de que diciembre va a ser complicado.

HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN

