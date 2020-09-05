Estás leyendo: Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 4.1 en Málaga

Público
Público

Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 4.1 en Málaga

El seísmo se ha producido a las 22:07:44 entre las localidades de Fuengirola y Benalmádena.

Localización exacta del seísmo.- INSTITUTO GEOGRÁFICO NACIONAL
Localización exacta del seísmo.- INSTITUTO GEOGRÁFICO NACIONAL

Madrid

EFE

Un terremoto de magnitud 4.1 se ha registrado la pasada noche frente a la costa Málaga, entre las localidades de Fuengirola y Benalmádena.

Según ha anunciado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, el seísmo se ha producido a las 22:07:44, ha tenido una profundidad de 60 kilómetros y ha tenido su epicentro en la latitud 36.5451.

El pasado fin de semana se produjo un terremoto de similar magnitud en Navarra con epicentro en la localidad de Lizoain.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público