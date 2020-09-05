Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 4.1 en Málaga

Madrid
Un terremoto de magnitud 4.1 se ha registrado la pasada noche frente a la costa Málaga, entre las localidades de Fuengirola y Benalmádena.
Según ha anunciado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional, el seísmo se ha producido a las 22:07:44, ha tenido una profundidad de 60 kilómetros y ha tenido su epicentro en la latitud 36.5451.
El pasado fin de semana se produjo un terremoto de similar magnitud en Navarra con epicentro en la localidad de Lizoain.
