Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 5,1 en La Palma, el mayor desde la erupción

No se tiene constancia de que el seísmo haya producido daños, pero sí de que ha sido ampliamente sentido en toda la isla, así como en El Hierro, La Gomera y Tenerife.

El volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma, un gran atractivo turístico en el puente de Todos los Santos. - Miguel Calero/EFE

La Palma ha registrado a primera hora de esta mañana un terremoto de magnitud 5,1 e intensidad IV (sobre un máximo de XII), el más potente de cuantos se han producido en la isla desde que comenzó crisis sísmica que precedió a la erupción.

Según informa el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), el seísmo tuvo lugar a las 7.24 horas (hora de Canarias), con epicentro en la zona de Cumbre Vieja perteneciente al municipio de Villa de Mazo y foco a 39 kilómetros de profundidad.

El IGN no tiene constancia de que haya producido daños, pero sí de que ha sido ampliamente sentido en toda la isla y también en El Hierro, La Gomera y Tenerife.

Desde la pasada medianoche, el IGN ha registrado 58 terremotos con magnitud superior a 2 en la isla de La Palma.

