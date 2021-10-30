Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 5,1 en La Palma, el mayor desde la erupción

madridActualizado:
La Palma ha registrado a primera hora de esta mañana un terremoto de magnitud 5,1 e intensidad IV (sobre un máximo de XII), el más potente de cuantos se han producido en la isla desde que comenzó crisis sísmica que precedió a la erupción.
Según informa el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), el seísmo tuvo lugar a las 7.24 horas (hora de Canarias), con epicentro en la zona de Cumbre Vieja perteneciente al municipio de Villa de Mazo y foco a 39 kilómetros de profundidad.
El IGN no tiene constancia de que haya producido daños, pero sí de que ha sido ampliamente sentido en toda la isla y también en El Hierro, La Gomera y Tenerife.
Desde la pasada medianoche, el IGN ha registrado 58 terremotos con magnitud superior a 2 en la isla de La Palma.
