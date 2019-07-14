Público
Reguetón La Línea de la Concepción prohíbe el reguetón durante el domingo rociero

El Ayuntamiento gaditano sólo permite escuchar música rociera o flamenca. Impondrá sanciones a quien no lo cumpla.

La Línea de la Concepción prohíbe el reguetón durante el domingo rociero. / ATLAS

Polémica en La Línea de la Concepción después de que su alcalde haya decidido prohibir el reguetón durante la celebración del domingo rociero en el municipio gaditano.

De esta forma, este domingo solo se puede escuchar música rociera o flamenca en el centro de la ciudad, una medida que ha levantado críticas y elogios entre los asistentes.

"Nos vimos obligados a sacar un bando que dejaba claro el tipo de música: rociera, flamenca o similar", han explicado las autoridades locales.

La medida ha sido apoyada por algunos linenses. "Me gustan más las sevillanas y el flamenquito", afirma una señora. “Hoy se baila y se escucha esta música”, le secunda otra vecina de La Línea de la Concepción.

Quienes no cumplan el decreto podrán ser sancionados.

