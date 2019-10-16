Público
Reino Unido 'Meat the family', el 'reality' basado en criar un animal y decidir si comérselo o salvarlo

El programa de televisión británico será emitido en 2020 por Channel 4 y protagonizado por cuatro familias con un alto consumo de carne que convivirán con un animal durante tres semanas para finalmente decidir si se hacen vegetarianos. 

Captura del pograma 'Meat the Family'. / Channel 4

Convivir con un animal durante tres semanas como si fuera un miembro más de la familia para finalmente decidir su suerte: acabar en tu plato o ser exonerado de la pena de muerte. Esta es la difícil tesitura en la que un reality británico de Channel 4 que se estrenará en 2020 pondrá a sus participantes. 

Meat the family (nombre del formato) plantea ese sorprendente ultimátum a sus participantes tras haberlos conminado a adoptar y cuidar del animal como si fuera uno más de la familia.

Entre esos animales que se convierten temporalmente en mascota de los concursantes, que basan sus dietas en una gran ingesta de carnes, hay un cordero, un cerdo, un pollo y un ternero.

En un comunicado, el canal británico explicó que los tres programas, cada uno de una hora de duración, ahondan en "la realidad del viaje que hace un animal desde el campo al plato" y dan la opción a los participantes de hacerse vegetarianos.

"¿Por qué nos parece aceptable comernos un cordero pero no nos comeríamos a nuestro perro?", Daniela Neumann (productora)

También señaló que el formato examina "el comportamiento animal y su inteligencia, las prácticas de las granjas que son requeridas para cumplir con las demandas de los consumidores hambrientos y el impacto medioambiental de la industria cárnica".

Daniela Neumann, responsable de la productora Spun Gold TV -que ha vendido el producto a Channel 4- dijo en la misma nota que la propuesta aborda "algunos asuntos de alimentación ética muy de ahora" al tiempo que plantea cuestiones difíciles. "¿Por qué nos parece aceptable comernos un cordero pero no nos comeríamos a nuestro perro? ¿Podríamos volver a la carne después de haberle puesto nombre y rostro a una comida?", planteó.

