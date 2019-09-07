La Comunidad de Madrid ha establecido un nuevo protocolo para la formación de clases en los cursos de Bachillerato. En este dispositivo, se exigirá un mínimo de 15 alumnos matriculados en materias troncales, específicas y de libre configuración autónomica para que se puedan llevar a cabo. La asignatura de religión no necesitará de este mínimo.
Así lo revela la Cadena Ser, que asegura que la Comunidad se remite a la ley estatal para tratar esta materia de estudio. En cuarto de la ESO, también se requerirá un mínimo para asignaturas como Biología o Física y Química, mientras que Religión y Valores Éticos se impartirán pese a contar con menos alumnado.
De esta manera, el gobierno presidido por Díaz Ayuso vuelve a incidir en este tipo de polémicas. La última noticia en torno a esto se produjo cuando el Gobierno socialista de Pedro Sánchez anunció que Religión dejaba de computar para selectividad.
Un "nuevo curso perdido"
Con un déficit acumulado de más de 7.000 millones en el gasto educativo y 26.000 docentes menos de los necesarios arranca el curso, según los sindicatos, que auguran que volverá a ser "un nuevo año perdido" si no se desbloquea el Gobierno, se revierten definitivamente los recortes y se deroga la Lomce.
Es el sentir sindical en un inicio de curso "en situación de emergencia", según lo ha calificado la central CSIF, que cifra en 26.600 el déficit de docentes no universitarios, a pesar de que gracias a las oposiciones celebradas en verano un total de 27.995 profesores han logrado estabilizar su situación laboral, de los que un 84,35 % eran internos (con experiencia laboral).
Estas oposiciones, en las que quedaron 548 plazas sin cubrir, no han sido suficientes para paliar la falta de docentes que ante un aumento de un 9,6% de los alumnos universitarios (722.733 más) en los últimos diez años, hasta un total de 8.179.539, han visto como la cifra de docentes solo crecía un 4,1% (20.320 más).
"En la educación pública se ha creado un desfase de ratio de alumno por profesor", ha dicho este viernes el responsable de Educación de CSIF, Mario Gutiérrez Gutiérrez, que ha detallado que en 2018 era de 16,21 estudiantes por profesores, frente a los 15,40 de 2008.
