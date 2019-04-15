Renfe ha cancelado 46 trenes de media, larga distancia y AVE como consecuencia de la huelga de 24 horas convocada por el sindicato CCOO en el Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF) para este miércoles 17 de abril.
El sindicato ha anunciado dicha jornada de huelga, en la que la operadora ferroviaria ha garantizado la circulación del 95 % de sus trenes, en protesta por el "bloqueo" del convenio colectivo del ADIF y ADIF Alta Velocidad (AV).
La mayoría de los trenes de larga distancia y AVE afectados corresponde a líneas que enlazan Madrid con ciudades como Barcelona, Sevilla, Málaga o Valencia. Según CCOO, están paralizados los preacuerdos de convenio colectivo firmados en diciembre de 2018 entre Adif y Aidf AV y sindicatos.
