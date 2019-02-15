Público
Renfe Renfe aparta a un vigilante de seguridad de Sants por racismo

La principal operadora ferroviaria de España ha decidido retirar al vigilante después que el jueves por la tarde se difundiera en las redes sociales un vídeo donde el vigilante de seguridad aparece en actitud chulesca y empujando al usuario mientras le exigía la documentación y le decía "vamos fuera".

Captura del vídeo difundido en redes sociales. / YOUTUBE

Renfe ha sancionado a la empresa de seguridad Ombuds y ha anunciado la retirada de un vigilante de seguridad de la misma a causa de su comportamiento con un viajero negro en la estación de Sants de Barcelona.

Renfe, que ha rechazado "cualquier tipo de actitud discriminatoria por la razón que sea", ha decidido retirar al vigilante después que el jueves por la tarde se difundiera en las redes sociales un vídeo donde el vigilante de seguridad aparece en actitud chulesca y empujando al usuario mientras le exigía la documentación y le decía "vamos fuera".

"Estamos recopilando todos los datos para incluirlos en el expediente sancionador y determinar qué pasó", han asegurado fuentes de la empresa, que han calificado el hecho de "intolerable". "Independientemente de la situación previa, lo que se ve en el vídeo es un comportamiento de discriminación hacía una persona, de mala educación y falta de respeto", ha señalado la empresa.

"A cualquier empresa que firma un contrato con Renfe, además de prestar el servicio con la calidad de acuerdo con lo contratado, se le exige respeto y educación con los ciudadanos que utilizan nuestros servicios", han agregado estas fuentes.

