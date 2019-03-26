La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha propuesto una renta universitaria para jóvenes que "no es que dejen de ir a la universidad porque no puedan pagar la matrícula, sino que no pueden dejar de percibir un determinado salario".

Carmena ha planteado que "haya un salario universitario" como una medida a futuro. La ha planteado este miércoles en la presentación del documento de iniciativas de la Oficina del Sur y del Este de Madrid.

Otras medidas previstas por el Ayuntamiento

Un corredor ecológico que dé continuidad a Madrid Río desde Matadero y a través del Parque Lineal del Manzanares; potenciar el polo de creación artística que se ha generado alrededor del antiguo polígono ISO en Carabanchel, o una Agencia de Desarrollo Local son algunas de las decenas de propuestas que recoge el documento estratégico de la Oficina del Sur y del Este.

También la M-35 que conectaría por bus circular con plataforma reservada hasta 9 distritos, desde Aluche hasta Arturo Soria, sin pasar por el centro; una red de electrolineras asociadas a polígonos industriales; microbuses inteligentes puerta a puerta y prolongaciones de Metro y nuevas estaciones de Cercanías.

La Federación Regional de Vecinos de Madrid (FRAVM) ha presentado esta tarde el documento que marca la hoja de ruta de la Oficina del Sureste en la Caja de Música de CentroCentro junto con la asistencia del delegado de Coordinación Territorial y Cooperación Público-Social, Nacho Murgui; de la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, además de representantes de todos los grupos municipales, de la Comunidad, Delegación de Gobierno, sindicatos, universidades públicas madrileñas, CEIM y Foros Locales.