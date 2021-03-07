Estás leyendo: La réplica del mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal en Alcalá de Henares amanece vandalizado 24 horas antes del 8M

8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
La réplica del mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal en Alcalá de Henares amanece vandalizado 24 horas antes del 8M

El alcalde de Alcalá de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios (PSOE), destacaba sobre él que es un reflejo de la lucha "por que no se borre a ninguna mujer de la Historia".

Mural feminista vandalizado en Alcalá de Henares.

La réplica del mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal, encargado por el Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares para conmemorar el Día Internacional de las Mujeres en el auditorio de la rotonda dedicada a Manuel Azaña, ha amanecido vandalizado este domingo, 24 horas antes del 8M y un día después de que fuera visitado por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo.

El mural recoge imágenes de diez mujeres pioneras como Clara Campoamor, Ana María Matute, Margarita Salas, Blanca Fernández Ochoa, María Zambrano, María Isidra de Guzmán, Catalina de Aragón, Dolors Aleu, Francisca de Pedraza o Gata Cattana. El retrato de varias de ellas ha amanecido vandalizado con pintura.

La réplica fue encargada a seis artistas locales. El alcalde de Alcalá de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios (PSOE), destacaba sobre él que es un reflejo de la lucha "por que no se borre a ninguna mujer de la Historia".

La vandalización del mural se ha perpetrado horas después de que esta madrugada el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) haya fallado mantener la decisión de Delegación de Gobierno de prohibir las concentraciones convocadas para conmemorar el 8M al considerar que "el derecho de reunión entra en conflicto con valores constitucionales como la salud pública".

