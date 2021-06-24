Estás leyendo: Reporteros Sin Fronteras presenta su aplicación 'Chaleco digital' para la protección de los periodistas

Reporteros Sin Fronteras Reporteros Sin Fronteras presenta su aplicación 'Chaleco digital' para la protección de los periodistas

Los periodistas David Beriáin y Roberto Fraile.
Los periodistas David Beriain y Roberto Fraile. Dmax | EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Reporteros Sin Fronteras (RSF) ha presentado este jueves Chaleco Digital, la primera aplicación móvil destinada a alertar y proteger a periodistas en situaciones de riesgo, que cuenta con el apoyo del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación.

El acto ha servido de homenaje in memoriam a los periodistas David Beriain y Roberto Fraile, asesinados el pasado mes de abril en Burkina Faso mientras rodaban un documental. Así, ha contado con la presencia de Natalia Junquera, amiga de Beriain, y de Roberto Lozano, en representación de Fraile.

Desde RSF, señalan que la finalidad de la aplicación es "minimizar los riesgos que corren los periodistas que trabajan sobre el terreno", a través de una aplicación de geolocalización para smartphones con sistema operativo Android.

"Al proteger a los periodistas, defendemos la libertad de información, que es la misión de nuestra organización", comentaba en febrero el secretario general de la sección española de RSF, Alfonso Bauluz, que ha ideado e impulsado la creación de la herramienta.

Se trata de una aplicación innovadora, desarollada por la empresa TalentoMobile, que estará disponible para cualquier reportero hispanohablante que se adentre en zona de conflicto, así como para cooperantes, activistas de derechos humanos y otros profesionales.

Su objetivo es permitir "lanzar un SOS cuando les aceche un peligro real" o bien "compartir el itinerario de un viaje que entrañe la posibilidad de secuestro o ataque".

Además, en el futuro, se explorará la funcionalidad de respuesta ante el ciberacoso.

