Un total de 101.932 personas han expresado ya si prefieren monarquía o república. Desde que en el mes de junio del pasado año tuviera lugar la primera de las consultas en el barrio madrileño de Vallecas, se han celebrado 41 consultas, -23 en barrios y pueblos (de Madrid, salvo 4 excepciones) y 18 en universidades de toda la geografía peninsular-. Las que han votado por un modelo de Estado republicano han sido 90.303, frente a 9.334 que han preferido la monarquía. (88,6% y 9,2%, respectivamente sobre el total de votantes).
Las preguntas, cuya formulación ha sido decidida por cada asamblea convocante, interpelaban sobre el derecho a decidir la forma de estado, sobre la apertura de procesos constituyentes y sobre el modelo de Estado preferido, República o Monarquía.
Otras muchas universidades tienen ya acordada la celebración de nuevas consultas, y en barrios y pueblos de Madrid y otros lugares, hasta en el extranjero, se están creando nuevas asambleas para la celebración de consultas en los próximos meses.
Se trata de un movimiento que ha arrancado con mucha fuerza y que expresa sin duda alguna la reclamación de la población para ejercer su derecho a decidir, no sólo sobre el modelo de estado, sino sobre otras muchas cuestiones que afectan a los derechos sociales y colectivos. El listado completo de resultados de los 41 lugares de votación se puede consultar en www.monarquiaorepublica.org.
